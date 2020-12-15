School board names new administration building for John Price

By unanimous vote, the school board agreed Dec. 14 to name the new Fayette County Board of Education Building, at 450 Park Place, the John D. Price Administration Building in honor of the longtime board chair.

Price worked tirelessly for more than 30 years to make Fayette County Public Schools a place of opportunity for children. “It was always about what’s best for our students. John never wavered in his commitment in trying to do the right thing,” said board member Daryl Love, who served with Price.

The board had voted in May 2019 to acquire the former Lexmark building to house the district’s central offices. During this fall’s transition from 701 E. Main St. to the new location, Superintendent Manny Caulk recommended naming the facility for Price. Elected to the school board in 2003, Price served as chair from 2010 until his death in 2016.

A certified public accountant, Price opened his accounting office to high school students through the district’s Experience-Based Career Education program, serving as a mentor before he had children of his own. When his daughter entered FCPS, he became an exemplar of family engagement – serving as a homeroom parent, PTA member, PTA officer, and SBDM member at schools his daughter attended. In 1993, Price helped establish the 16th District PTA to unify parent engagement organizations from every school in the district, and subsequently served as its second president. He was later appointed to the FCPS Equity Council Committee.

Price was a statesman in every sense of the word – displaying wisdom, acting with integrity, building consensus, and taking deliberate action to benefit the students, staff, families, and community. A servant leader who put the needs of children first, Price worked countless hours to create learning environments that would support the achievement of all students and ensure that every student attends a world-class school, regardless of where they live.

