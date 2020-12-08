New Drew Barrymore movie filmed in Kentucky, premieres in December

Wrigley Media brought Hollywood to the bluegrass when they helped with the final filming of The Stand-In starring Drew Barrymore.

The last of the filming for the movie took place in downtown Lexington and Versailles in early 2019. Ace was invited to the set of The Stand-In, which centered around the old courthouse, First United Methodist Church, Gratz Park, and along Main Street in Lexington. Barrymore was spotted in costume running down the steps of the old courthouse.

In the movie, Barrymore plays a comedy actress who trades places with her stand-in. The stand-in eventually takes over the actress’ identity, career, and boyfriend, leaving Barrymore’s character to fend for herself for the first time.

The Stand-In premieres on Friday, December 11 in theaters, digitally, and on-demand.

