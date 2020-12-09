National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull Moves Dates

Kentucky Venues announced the 56th annual National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) and 53rd annual Championship Tractor Pull would shift the scheduled 2021 dates from February to March 31-April 3.

The National Farm Machinery Show is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center and is the largest indoor farm show in the country, featuring 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space. The show is a key player in the agriculture industry, featuring the most comprehensive display of equipment, services and technology. Top brands unveil the latest models of tractors, combines and technological advances each year.

“We know how important this show is to the global agricultural community and with vaccines on the horizon, moving the National Farm Machinery Show allows more time to deliver a safe event. Our new registration process will allow people to reserve for specific days while maintaining a safe attendance cap during all show hours,” said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck. “After the success of our other events and earning accreditation from the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association for our sanitization and outbreak prevention procedures, we feel confident in our ability to safely produce this crucial event.”

NFMS has enacted new procedures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include:

Every attendee will be required to register for the show, submitting their name and contact information for contact tracing and attendance management.

Capacity will be capped to allow for 36 sq. ft. of space per person at any given time.

The trade show will be conducted in a hybrid model to allow for both in-person and virtual attendance.

Facial coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Increased hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be available throughout the property.

The Championship Tractor Pull shows will be live-streamed and in-person attendance will be capped at 33%, which is 7,000 people. Only half of the rows in Freedom Hall will be available, with closed rows marked to prevent attendees from sitting in them. Additionally, closed seats will be placed between all parties to allow for social distancing. The Pit in Broadbent Arena will be closed to the public.

The National Farm Machinery Show is free and open to the public with pre-registration. Parking is $10 per vehicle and $20 for a bus. Additional safety measures and show information are available at farmmachineryshow.org .

Additional Championship Tractor Pull show information and safety measures are available at champpull.org/ .

