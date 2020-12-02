Mini golf takes the stage at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House is offering a mini-golf course inspired by Broadway beginning on Friday, December 11.

The course features nine socially distanced Broadway-themed holes, which can be played as many times as possible within a 90-minute time slot.

Players can save a stroke if they correctly answer a Broadway Trivia question at each hole. Anyone that scores a hole-in-one on the final hole will see their name in lights the following week on the new Opera House Marquee on Broadway. The course is also available for Birthday Parties or other socially distanced private events.

The number of players is limited per time slot with four people per party and reservations must be purchased in advance online. Reservations are $10 per person; certain fees apply per order. Reservations open on Friday, December 4 with additional tee times made available every Thursday.

The course is open Fridays through Sundays throughout the Winter beginning on December 11. Face coverings are required at all times and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

