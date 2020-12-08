Lexington, consultants win top engineering awards

The City of Lexington and two of its engineering consultants have been awarded top honors by the American Council of Engineering Companies/Kentucky.

The City and Strand Associates have been awarded the association’s Grand Award for the city’s Fourth Street Corridor & Legacy Trail Phase 3 engineering project. The City and Palmer Engineering won an Honor Award for “Coordination, Communication, and COVID-19” public communication efforts related to the Euclid Avenue Sewer project.

“Both of these projects presented unique challenges and opportunities,” says Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright. “Our divisions worked hard during this challenging year to make sure that the projects were not only completed but were done so to an award winning standard.”

The Legacy Trail project consisted of the final, 1.5-mile segment of the trail located mainly in the Third and Fourth street area between Winchester Road and Jefferson Street. Construction on the final segment began in December of 2019.

The Euclid Sewer project consisted of building three major trunk sewer lines on the UK campus, the Avenue of Champions and Euclid Avenue. The trunk lines, built in heavily traveled areas, extended more than 9,000 feet in length. Construction began in March 2020 just as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting Kentucky and was completed nearly a year ahead of time. The award focused on the communication efforts related to this project.

“We closed 2019 very concerned about the project’s impact on university operations and traffic around campus. We knew that upping our game in terms of communication was essential,” says Water Quality Director Charlie Martin. “Through the efforts of many, including UK communications staff, local media coverage and exceptional citizen engagement, we were able to stay ahead of the curve by providing timely updates, block by block, on how the project was proceeding.”

As award winners, both projects will be eligible to compete in the 2021 ACEC National EEA competition. Winners at the national level will be announced in late April.

