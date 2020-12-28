Lexington Community News – January 2021

CITY RECOGNIZED

Lexington is one of the most livable cities

Lexington ranked at number 14 for the most livable cities in America. SmartAsset conducted a study analyzing 100 of the largest U.S. cities on multiple factors including unemployment, crime, walkability, and home affordability to find the most livable places in America.

A 2021 travel destination

Travel + Leisure ranked Lexington as one of the 50 places to travel in 2021.

PEOPLE

Blue Grass Airport

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board welcomes Shirie Hawkins and Tonya Jackson as new members beginning in January of 2021. They will serve four-year terms on the airport’s 10-member board.The Airport Board is the governing body for Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. Members are appointed by the Mayor of Lexington and approved by the Urban County Council.

Kentucky women’s basketball

Kyra Ely was officially named head coach of Kentucky women’s basketball. Elzy is a Kentucky native who has spent nearly a decade on the UK staff. She became the program’s eighth head coach and signed a contract through the 2025-26 season.

Meet Lexington’s Fire Chief

Jason G. Wells is Lexington’s new fire chief. Chief Wells is a 25-year veteran of the Lexington Fire Department, taking on his new role as Lexington Fire Chief in January 2021.

Remembering Manny Caulk

Kremena Todorova honors Superintendent Manny Caulk.

PROGRAMS

Lextran postpones fare collection

Fare collection for Lextran, which was originally scheduled to resume on January 4, will not resume until after January 31, 2021. This change applies to Lextran’s fixed-route service and Wheels, which is Lextran’s paratransit service.

