Lexington Business News – January 2021

NEWS

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) Workforce Solutions offers online Healthy at Work training for businesses. The online training is ideally suited for healthcare, manufacturing, education, food service, retail, hospitality, and all general business environments. The course can be completed in one hour, anytime or anywhere with a device and internet connection.

Realty ONE Group Bluegrass hosted a ribbon cutting for their grand opening off Nicholasville Road on Malabu Drive in December.

PEOPLE

Churchill Downs announced that Mike Anderson has been named the 14th President of Churchill Downs Racetrack (“Racetrack”), home of America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby.

R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC named Michael Donfris as its new chief financial officer.

Studio46 Media added three new members to their team including Charles Thompson as business development manager; James Ochsenbein as director of photography; and Ethan Mills as live events operations manager.

RENOS AND RESTORATIONS

Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott has begun its $30 million dollar renovation starting with new exterior updates. Upon completion in spring of 2021, the resort will be home to completely updated sleeping rooms, exciting new public spaces and over 10,000 square feet of event space. The resort is located off Newtown Pike.

In Hamburg, Best Western Lexington Inn reopened after a 10-month complete floor-to-ceiling renovation.

SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESS



Community Ventures, which owns The MET development, launched a new eCommerce platform for small businesses in Kentucky called Operation Local, Opllo. The site was created to help small businesses and entrepreneurs to increase retail sales through a new online platform.

BUSINESS CALENDAR

The next Commerce Lexington Inc. @330 Series is on Tuesday, January 12 at 3:30 pm. Bryan Dowell and some of the team from Studio46 Media will teach participants simple tricks and tips to help you put your best “virtual” foot forward during on-line meetings and events.

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a Power Hour Leadership Series on Thursday, January 14 at 3 pm. Renee Shaw moderates a panel discussion with Joan Brannon and Ashley Smith. Event is free, via Zoom.

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a Workshop: The Power of LinkedIn on Wednesday, January 27 at noon via Zoom.

The Central Kentucky Job Club is a group open to the public that meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 9 am online.

When is Biz Prom?

Disclaimer: All dates are tentative and subject to change.

The Commerce Lexington Annual Dinner, known affectionately as Biz Prom, always held in January, has been tentatively rescheduled for July 2021.

The annual spring EMERGE conference plans to go virtual in March. In-person events for Commerce Lexington are not planned to resume prior to May 2021.

The annual Kentucky Chamber Day typically held in early January every year is going virtual on Thursday, January 7 at 6:30 pm. An in-person Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner is planned for Wednesday, April 21 at Central Bank Center. More details to come.

