Commissioner of Health to Step Down

Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh announced his plans to step down from his position as leader of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department next summer.

“It’s been an honor to be working with a world-class team of public health professionals who continue to face every challenge head-on,” Dr. Humbaugh said. “Every day, and not just in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these folks embody the standard for excellence in public health.”

Making the announcement now gives the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health time to select a search firm to find qualified candidates to fill the position.

Dr. Humbaugh, who has been with LFCHD since June 2016, said he has enjoyed working with the health department team and with many partners throughout the community to fulfil the agency’s mission of helping Lexington be well, even during these challenging times.

“I’m hopeful that by the summer of 2021, we as a community will be in a much better place in terms of the pandemic,” he said. “Let’s all continue to work together to help make that a reality. The COVID-19 vaccines that are on the horizon have the potential to be a game-changer by bringing us protection against the virus.”