Ace January 2021 Digital Edition

New year, new beginnings! In this month’s issue, we sit down with Lexington’s new Fire Chief Jason Walls.

Lexington’s four incoming councilmembers—Hannah LeGris, Liz Sheehan, David Kloiber, and Whitney Elliott Baxter—each contributed their own What Lexington Needs essay as they prepare to take on their new roles in January 2021.

We remember Superintendent Manny Caulk and learn more about Wylie Caudill, who is a fresh face in Central Kentucky’s public art scene.

Eat your greens in 2021! Chef Tom teaches us how to make our New Year’s greens with gumbo z’herbes.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Culture, Health & Wellness, and Home & Garden.

