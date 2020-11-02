Where to eat, how to order Thanksgiving Dinner in Lexington, Ky 2020

It’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dinner and given the year that 2020 has been, we’re ready to begin the holiday planning.

Who is taking Thanksgiving pre-orders? What restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving in Lexington, Ky for 2020? We have the answers for you.

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, 2020 — but many restaurants are also offering Thanksgiving themed menus in the weeks leading up to the actual turkey day.

Pre-order options for Thanksgiving menus in Lexington for 2020:

Bob Evans will take care of your holiday meal planning this year with ready to heat and serve Farmhouse Feast to-go meals. Place orders by November 23 for pickup by November 25. Special Thanksgiving meals will be available to order online starting November 12.

Cracker Barrel offers Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Holiday meals from oven to table in two hours, serving 8 to 10. The meal kit comes chilled and ready to heat and includes oven-roasted turkey breasts, turkey gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, and pie for dessert. Pick up between November 21 – November 29, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders, payment required at time of order.

Critchfield Meats has a Thanksgiving menu that includes half and whole cooked turkeys, whole and half cooked boneless ham, and beef tenderloin. Side dishes available in different sizes. Order by phone. Their last day in the Zandale Shopping Center was 10/17, but orders will continue to be taken as they move into their new location on Southland Drive in early November.

Thanksgiving with Darae and Friends Catering includes four unique options: Thanksgiving bundle to feed 4, Family Feast to feed 10-12, hot & ready corporate lunch, and finishing touches. Call to order.

Feast with Dupree Catering! The Feast option (serves 10-12) includes cider brined sliced turkey, pan gravy, herb roasted potatoes, cornbread & challah stuffing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, cranberry orange relish, yeast rolls and pumpkin cheesecake. A la carte dishes include sliced beef tenderloin, kale salad, classic broccoli casserloe, and more. Family snacks include spiced pecans, Kentucky spreads, and vegetable crudité. Pecan pie or espresso cookies are also available. Orders must be placed by November 20 at 5 pm, pick-up and delivery on November 25 from 2-6 pm. Delivery is available for extra fee within Fayette County.

The Fresh Market offers Essential, Traditional, and Ultimate Holiday Meal menus. All meals include some, if not all, of the following: fully cooked turkey breast, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, [new & improved] traditional herb stuffing, green beans, home style turkey gravy, cranberry relish with walnuts, and more. Items like turkeys, sides, and desserts can be ordered individually. Order in-store or online, pick up between November 23-26.

Let J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar make your Thanksgiving Dinner a breeze with starters, smoked meats, sides and desserts available to order. Place order by Saturday, November 21 for pickup on Wednesday, November 25; reheating instructions included.

La Bonne Vie Personal Chef Services offers a pre-brined classic turkey or herb & butter classic turkey prep along with classic sides. Allergy safe versions of Thanksgiving meals are available.

If you already have your turkey and need some sides, La Bonne Vie offers a Thanksgiving Package that provides everything but the turkey. Serves 6-8 adults, and comes with: Turkey Gravy, Spiced Cranberry Kumquat Sauce, Puree of Roots (Parsnips, Turnips, Celery Root), Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Chili Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Candied Walnuts, Herbed Stuffing, and Bacon & Onion Braised Green Beans.

offers a Thanksgiving Package that provides everything but the turkey. For dessert: an 8-inch pumpkin pie, comes with one pint of whipped cream or coconut cream. 8-12 slices.

Minton’s 760 offers a Thanksgiving menu featuring a la carte appetizers, Thanksgiving Dinner and desserts. A vegan dinner can be made upon request. Call or place order online or by November 22, pick up will be scheduled for November 24 or November 25.

Proud Mary BBQ gas meats, fixins’ and desserts available for Thanksgiving. Order online.

Ranada’s Kitchen has a Thanksgiving Feast featuring honey & pineapple baked ham and herb roasted or deep fried turkey along with a variety of classic holiday sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, roasted brussels, buttermilk boscuits, and more. Available in different sizes to feed 2, 4-6, or 10-12. Add-ons available.

Wallace Station Deli is taking orders for its annual takeout Thanksgiving dinner. The menu includes roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, sour cream apple or pumpkin pie, all packaged and ready to eat or to serve Thanksgiving Day. Reheating instructions included. Choose add-ons such as dressed eggs, a relish tray and pies and rolls from The Midway Bakery. Deadline for ordering is 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 22. Orders may be picked up any time between 11 am-7 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Midway at Wallace Station, or Lexington at Zim’s Cafe, Windy Corner Market or Honeywood. To order, go online or call. Orders can also be placed at Honeywood, Zim’s Cafe or Windy Corner Market.

Whole Foods offers a few Holiday Meal options including a Festive Feast for 12, Paleo-Friendly Turkey Dinner for 4, and Classic Roast Turkey Breast Dinner for 4. Prepared and uncooked turkeys are available along with holiday sides and desserts. Vegan options available.

Wild Thyme can take care of all your Thanksgiving catering needs with herb roasted boneless sliced turkey breast or whole herb roasted turkey. Classic side dishes available like gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more. For dessert? A traditional pumpkin pie or chocolate pecan pie. Order online or call. Place orders no later than Friday, November 20. All orders must be picked up by 4 pm on Wednesday, November 25.

What restaurants will be open in Lexington on Thanksgiving Day?

Bob Evans is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every Thanksgiving. Check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability.

Thanksgiving Themed Menus:

Join The Kentucky Castle for favorite Thanksgiving dishes and cocktails on Thursday, November 19 at 7 pm.

How to Roast the Juiciest Thanksgiving Turkey? Chef Tom has you covered this year.

Cooking at home? In need of a free place to recycle used cooking oil from your Thanksgiving dinner?

Lexington residents can recycle used cooking oil for free at the annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 27 from 10 am until 2 pm at Redwood School, 166 Crestwood Drive. Please bring your grease in a closed container that you can leave. This service is for Fayette County residents only.

