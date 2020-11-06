What’s Open, What’s Closed on Veterans Day 2020 in Lexington, Ky

What’s open, what’s closed, what’s happening on Veterans Day 2020 in Lexington, Ky? Which restaurants are honoring veterans for Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11 and is designated as a Federal Holiday.

What’s open and what’s closed on Veterans Day 2020?

Post offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. UPS and FedEx are delivering on this holiday. Amazon is open and delivering mail.

Trash collection on Veterans Day will proceed as normal.

All Lexington Public Libraries are open.

Fayette County Clerk is closed on Veteran’s Day. District and Circuit Courts will be closed.

University of Kentucky campus is open and classes are on regular schedule.

LexTran is operating on a regular schedule on Veterans Day.

Most banks are closed in observance of Veterans Day, but check specific hours with your local branch.

U.S. stocks are open for regular trading on Veterans Day, however there are no economic reports.

Grocery stores are open on Veterans Day.

Which restaurants are honoring veterans on Veterans Day 2020?

Veterans Eat Free on Veterans Day, November 11, at Drake’s in Brannon Crossing, Hamburg, and Lexington. Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary meal; dine-in only, with proof of service, excludes alcohol.

Firehouse Subs will dedicate 100% of in-restaurant donations the week of Veterans Day to the nation’s military veterans through its non-profit, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

All veterans and active duty military receive half off their entire bill at the Rickhouse Pub and Battle Axes on Wednesday, November 11 from 11 am to 10 pm. Dine-in only with proof of service.

What’s happening on Veterans Day 2020? Lady Veterans Connect is “Honoring our She’roes” on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. This virtual event will honor the women who have served our country in the military. If you’d like to honor a woman veteran, submit a photo by November 8.



—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889