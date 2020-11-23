What’s Open, What’s Closed on Thanksgiving 2020 in Lexington

Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday, November 28, 2020.

Below is a compiled list of what’s open and closed in Lexington, KY for Thanksgiving 2020:

Lexington area banks are closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fayette Country Clerk is closed on November 26 & 27 for Thanksgiving. Fayette District and Circuit Court is also closed on on November 26 & 27.

Lexington’s DMV is closed on Thanksgiving.

LexPark does not enforce meter regulations on Thanksgiving Day or the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Lexington Public Libraries close at 5 pm on Wednesday, November 25 and remain closed through Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26.

No trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day and no trash pickup on the following Friday in Fayette County. Makeup day is Wednesday, November 25.

MAIL

The U.S. post offices are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

USPS and FedEx is closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

Amazon will not deliver on Thanksgiving Day.

Are pharmacies open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy is open regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Most Kroger Pharmacies are closed on Thanksgiving, but will resume normal hours on Friday, November 27.

The 24-hour Walgreens locations are open, while other locations will vary by location.

Below is a compiled list of what grocery stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019:

Aldi is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Fresh Market is open on Thanksgiving Day.

Good Foods Co-op is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopens on Friday, November 27 at 10 am.

Most Lexington Kroger stores are open with special hours on Thanksgiving, check with your location first.

Meijer locations in Lexington will be open on Thanksgiving.

Sam’s Club is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe’s is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods is open from 7 am to 5 pm on Thanksgiving. Open from 7 am until 11 pm on Wednesday, November 25. Reopens on Friday, November 27 at 8 am until 9 pm.

A sampling of pre-order options in Lexington for Thanksgiving 2020.

Cooking at home? Where to recycle the grease from your Thanksgiving deep-fried turkey?

Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 27 between 10 am and 2 pm.

Tips for the event: cooking oil only, bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid, and Lexington residents only (no businesses, please).

In charge of making the turkey this year? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for How to Roast the Juiciest Thanksgiving Turkey.

