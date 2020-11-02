What’s open, closed Election Day 2020 in Lexington, Ky

Kentucky is among a handful of states that has declared Election Day a civic holiday.

Election Day 2020 falls on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

In-person voting on Election Day, November 3, will take place from 6 am – 6 pm at one of the following locations: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vote.

Election day is not a federal holiday, so banks will be operating as usual on Tuesday, November 3. The post office will also be delivering mail on Election Day.

Retailers and restaurants will remain open, but check with individual businesses for special hours.

FCPS schools and offices are closed on Election Day. University of Kentucky will not have class on Tuesday, November 3.

Take Lextran to vote, rides remain free through the election.

All Library locations will be closed on November 2 and 3 for voting purposes. Curbside pickup will not be available. Beaumont, Northside, and Tates Creek branches will be open as voting locations only.

Lyft and Uber offer discounts on rides to polling locations or dropboxes with a special code in select cities.

Can I buy alcohol on Election Day?

Yes, in 2013 Kentucky General Assembly approved a bill that allowed people in Kentucky to buy and sell alcohol on Election Day. Before, Kentucky had been one of few states that banned the buying and selling of alcohol while polls were open on primary and general election days. Businesses with valid ABC licenses may now stay open and sell alcoholic beverages while the polls are open.

