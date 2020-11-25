What’s happening to Kroger on Romany Road?

A locally owned and operated grocery store is making its way to the Chevy Chase neighborhood in the former Romany Road Kroger.

The Webb Companies and Greer Companies have taken over the vacant location and filed a plan with the city to demolish the shell of the former Kroger and rebuild it as a new, slightly larger grocery store.

The forthcoming store, to be called The Markets on Romany, will feature a liquor store along with a rooftop cafe and bar. Plans include a full grocery and deli providing fresh, locally sourced produce and lunch options. There will not be a pharmacy since Wheeler Pharmacy is nearby.

This site is a familiar home to grocery stores for nearly 50 years, formerly housing a Randall’s and a Pantry Fresh Market.

The Kroger on Romany Road closed its doors in September of 2015, amid strong neighborhood protests. Loyal Romany customers were forced to make use of the Disco Kroger on Euclid a mile away or the Kroger on Chinoe 1.8 miles away.

If and when plans are approved, demolish and construction will begin be as soon as possible.