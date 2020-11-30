Lexington Home and Garden News – December 2020

Lexington Home and Garden News for December 2020

2020 Leaf Collection Schedule

The City’s annual leaf collection began in Nov and ends in Dec. The leaf vacuum pickup collection is off ered once a year for single-family homes that receive City waste collection service.

Christmas Tree at Triangle Park

The City’s official Christmas tree sits in Triangle Park until Christmas. The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony still happened, but went virtual this year.

Holiday Trash Schedule

Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24, 2020 Make up day: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25, 2020 Make up day: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

New Year’s Day: Friday, January 1, 2021 Make up day is Wednesday, December, 30, 2020.

Operation Military Cheer

BIA Cares hosts the annual Operation Military Cheer in December. Drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys for children, new clothing, and cash donations at the BIA Office on Custer Drive, until December 10. Personnel from the KY National Guard arrive at the Citadel Self Storage on Friday, December 11 to collect the donations and then distribute them to Kentucky Military families.

