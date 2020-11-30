Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – December 2020

Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events for December 2020

Baptist Health Hamburg

Baptist Health Lexington hosted an unveiling ceremony of Baptist Health Hamburg’s construction sign to commemorate the first day of excavation at the new expansion site at Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg, near Cabela’s.

COVID-19 trials in Lexington

UK, in partnership with Baptist Health Lexington, was selected as a testing site for Phase 3 of a clinical research study, called the ENSEMBLE trial. This phase is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single vaccine dose of the Janssen investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate versus placebo. The research teams plan to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers for the trial, which is open to people over 18 who meet inclusion criteria, including adults with and without health issues associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

CHI Saint Joseph receives award

The American Heart Association Award recognized CHI Saint Joseph’s commitment to quality stroke care with the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital

The Kentucky Children’s Hospital is accepting donations of new and unopened toys, books, games and more for the young patients who will have to spend the holidays at the hospital. Holiday donation days are Thursday, December 17 through Saturday, December 19, and Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22. Donations are only accepted at the hospital with an appointment on a drop-off day.

Reindeer Ramble 2020 Update

The annual Reindeer Ramble, originally scheduled for December at Keeneland, is postponed until 2021.

Run for It

Zack Beavin, who works at John’s Run/Walk Shop, won the Tunnel Hill 50 Miler in November. He became the 4th fastest American to run a 50-mile race.

UK Turfland retail pharmacy opens

The new, larger location of UK Turfland Retail Pharmacy is now open. The pharmacy is still located within UK HealthCare at Turfland outpatient services center on Harrodsburg Road, but now occupies a new space behind the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. All UK Retail Pharmacies are open to everyone including UK faculty and staff, students, UK patients, and the general public.

White Coats are Coming

CREATE and UK Arts in Healthcare is hosting an exhibit in spring of 2021. Using a blank, white coat, artists of all abilities and backgrounds are invited to submit designs that explore humanity in healthcare and, if your design is selected, you will receive a white lab coat to turn into a work of art. All coats will be auctioned during the exhibition in support of the participating organizations with artists getting 50% of the sale price. Deadline for designs is December 4.

This article also appears on page 15 of the December 2020 print edition of ace magazine.

