Lexington Community News – December 2020

Lexington Community News for December 2020

CITY

Welcome Sign

Lexington’s Corridors Commission, with the support of Keeneland and Vulcan Materials, installed a new stone welcome sign on Versailles Road, just outside New Circle Road. It features the City’s “Big Lex” blue horse logo, a “Welcome to Lexington” greeting, and 1775, the year the City was founded.

New at Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council

Whitney Elliott Baxter will represent the 9th Council District beginning in January 2021. Hannah LeGris will represent the 3rd District. Liz Sheehan will represent the 5th Council District that includes much of the Chevy Chase area. David Kloiber ran unopposed for the 6th District seat formerly held by Councilwoman Angela Evans, who resigned this summer to attend a graduate program at Princeton. The next City Council will be sworn-in in early 2021.

CONSTRUCTION

Imagine Nicholasville Road

Earlier this year, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government invited the public to imagine the future of Nicholasville Road, to identify strategies to ensure the ongoing redevelopment of the area. The City has prepared preliminary transportation and redevelopment concepts to support future growth along the corridor, which extends from downtown Lexington through Brannon Crossing.

Raiders of the Lost Park?

Crews have discovered multiple artifacts and fossils while completing construction on a section of the Town Branch Commons trail near Triangle Park.

Southland Park playground improvements

Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Division of Water Quality to bring improvements to Southland Park, including a new playground. They are seeking resident input on what kind of playground equipment families would enjoy. To accommodate a large stormwater project, Parks proposes to move both the playground and basketball court. Construction on the project is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed that summer.

New library

Lexington Public Library purchased the site currently occupied by the Village Branch Library with plans to construct a new, significantly larger Village Branch. The new library will reflect the community’s vision for a state-of-the-art community hub, one that offers robust resources and service offerings to better meet the needs of the neighborhoods it serves and the community as a whole.

PROGRAMS

Food For Fines

LEXPARK is once again hosting their “Food for Fines” holiday program through Friday, December 18. Bring in 10 cans of food and receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation.

STREETS, ROADS, TRAFFIC

Two water main projects begin

Kentucky American Water has begun work on water main improvement projects in Lexington near the University of Kentucky’s campus and in the Castlewood Park neighborhood. The projects involve upgrading existing water mains and valves, improving water quality, and replacing several fire hydrants. These projects will impact traffic since construction will be in the roadway, with a scheduled completion in early 2021, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors.

____

This article also appears on page 7 of the December 2020 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889