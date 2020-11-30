Lexington Business News – December 2020

Lexington Business News for December 2020

NEW IN TOWN

46Solutions

46Solutions isn’t new to Lexington, but they celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom at Lexington Green in November. 46Solutions is a tech team providing local businesses with all the convenience of an I.T. team. They also specialize in home audio/video, home theater, and outdoor entertainment.

Julietta Market

City markets are economic drivers and cultural icons. Cincinnati’s Findlay Market entertains more than one million guests every year. New York’s Chelsea Market attracts more than 6 million. Seattle’s Pike Place Market draws more than 15 million visitors to the nine-acre historic district annually.

Julietta Market is a 23,000 square foot year-round market located inside the newly renovated Greyline Station on the corner of North Limestone and Loudon Avenue. (Read more about it on page 16.)

GOVERNMENT

Mayor waives local liquor license renewal fees

Mayor Linda Gorton waived 2020 liquor license renewal fees for bars, restaurants, and several other facilities. The waiver applies to businesses temporarily closed as “non-essential,” or those required to operate under limited capacity because of COVID-19. Any business that has already paid its fees for 2020 will have fees waived for 2021.

BIZ CALENDAR

Commerce Lexington’s Public Policy Over Lunch Series with special guest Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray is Friday, December 4 at noon.

Downtown Lexington Partnerships hosts “The Spirit of Retail” as part of their monthly Speaker Series on Tuesday, December 8 at noon. This event is virtual.

UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics hosts a Professional MBA Virtual Open House event Wednesday, December 9 from 5:30-7 pm via Zoom.

____

This article also appears on page 6 of the December 2020 print edition of ace magazine.

