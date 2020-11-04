LexArts partners with Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland, Maker’s Mark for public art project

LexArts partners with Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland, Maker’s Mark

The Painted Horse Trilogy

It’s the week of Breeders’ Cup 2020 and LexArts is celebrating with a public art project.

LexArts partnered with Keeneland and Maker’s Mark to bring The Painted Horse Trilogy, an exhibit of three full-size fiberglass horse sculptures painted by Kentucky artists Carlos Gamez de Francisco, Helene Steene and Agustin Zarate.

During Breeders’ Cup week, which is happening November 1 through 7, the horses are on display downtown on the south end of the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse plaza, adjacent to Main Street.

The horses will relocate to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup World Championship racing on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 before returning to downtown Lexington through November 22.

“We’re proud to be joining forces with our friends at LexArts, Keeneland and Maker’s Mark to celebrate the upcoming World Championships and support the vibrant arts community here in Lexington,” said Drew Fleming, President and CEO of Breeders’ Cup.

On Sunday, November 22, each of the three horses is entered as a separate lot in Keeneland’s Sporting Art Auction, facilitated by Cross Gate Gallery, to be held virtually. Proceeds from the auction will benefit LexArts and the Central Kentucky arts community.

“Keeneland is proud of the Painted Horse Trilogy, which showcases the talents of Kentucky artists and celebrates the return of the Breeders’ Cup to the Lexington community,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We applaud LexArts for this creative initiative and thank them for the continued support of Central Kentucky’s horse industry.”

LexArts has also curated a group of plein air artists to create artworks at select downtown Lexington locations from 11am-2pm and 4-7pm on Wednesday, November 3 through Saturday, November 6. The subject of the paintings will be discovering, playing, staying, and eating in downtown Lexington during the Breeders’ Cup.

While the 2020 Breeders’ Cup race runs at Keeneland with no on-site spectators, there are still ways to celebrate and watch the 2020 World Championships virtually.

The city of Lexington hosts a Breeders’ Cup Festival during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships Week on November 1-7.

The Breeders’ Cup comes to Keeneland in 2020 and 2022.

