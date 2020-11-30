Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, December 2020

Lexington’s food scene is facing one last challenge in 2020, as the weather cools down and restaurants are closed to in-person dining for the early part of December.

Long-time Lexington staples close while a few others take on new transitions. Hot chicken made its debut in a new part of town as wood-fired bagels find their niche in another part of the community.

BIRTHS

The Cattle Drive opened at Bluegrass Regional Marketplace.

Shortly after announcing her new cookbook, Ouita Michel’s restaurant group launched a co-op style delivery service that began with Zim’s and Honeywood, and plans to expand to additional Lexington restaurants. Delivery Co-op allows delivery service to be owned and operated by the local restaurants.

Joella’s Hot Chicken opened its second Lexington location in Hamburg.

Pearl’s, known for its woodfired pizza, now offers bagels and bagel sandwiches.

Pho Kytchen is opening on Delaware Avenue inside Pasta Garage.

OBITS

The Chop House on Richmond Road closed after more than 20 years in business.

Portofino is closing. After 21 years, owner Wayne Masterman and his wife Susan, have announced plans to retire once the restaurant’s lease is up.

TRANSITIONS

Critchfield Meats Family Market relocated to Southland from Nicholasville Road, and is primarily focused on filling holiday orders. Coming soon: the resurrection of Save-A-Lot’s chicken recipe in the new year.

Ranada’s Kitchen is relocating to the long-vacant corner of Woodland and High, the original home of Lexington’s first Ramsey’s.

