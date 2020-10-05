When is trick or treat 2020 in Lexington, Ky?

Will Lexington have trick-or-treat in 2020? When will it be?



Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 6 pm to 8 pm. As in the past, there will be more police patrols on the evening of Halloween.

Candy should be wrapped individually, or in individual goodie bags, and placed on a table, driveway or porch for trick-or-treaters to pick-up themselves. It is not recommended to use bowls of treats that allow individuals to reach-in and grab candy, or give out treats by hand.

Health guidelines suggest trick-or-treating only in family groups, staying in your own neighborhood, and using hand sanitizer often. Halloween masks are not considered protective face coverings.

Following federal, state and local public health recommendations, some normal trick-or-treat activities are not recommended:

Trunk-or-treat events with large groups

costume parties

haunted houses

hayrides/tractor rides

large crowd events are considered unsafe, high-risk activities

Halloween events and programs organized by Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation that have been canceled this year include:

Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade

Little Goblins Galore at McConnell Springs

City park rentals for “trunk-or-treat” events will not be allowed

There are several City organized Halloween and seasonal events to enjoy. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly followed during these events:

“Thriller” Zombie dance lessons at Moondance Amphitheater

Freaky Friday Flicks Drive-in movie Hocus Pocus at Masterson Station Park

at Masterson Station Park Halloween Printmaking Workshop at Artworks at Carver School

Wicked Wonders Variety Show at Moondance Amphitheater

Jack-o-lantern Trail Pumpkin Pledge at McConnell Springs

Jack-o-lantern Trail at McConnell Springs

Dia de los Muertos Performance Showcase at Moondance Amphitheater

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889