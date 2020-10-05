When is trick or treat 2020 in Lexington, Ky?

Will Lexington have trick-or-treat in 2020? When will it be?
Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 6 pm to 8 pm. As in the past, there will be more police patrols on the evening of Halloween.
Candy should be wrapped individually, or in individual goodie bags, and placed on a table, driveway or porch for trick-or-treaters to pick-up themselves. It is not recommended to use bowls of treats that allow individuals to reach-in and grab candy, or give out treats by hand.
Health guidelines suggest trick-or-treating only in family groups, staying in your own neighborhood, and using hand sanitizer often. Halloween masks are not considered protective face coverings.
Following federal, state and local public health recommendations, some normal trick-or-treat activities are not recommended:
- Trunk-or-treat events with large groups
- costume parties
- haunted houses
- hayrides/tractor rides
- large crowd events are considered unsafe, high-risk activities
Halloween events and programs organized by Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation that have been canceled this year include:
- Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade
- Little Goblins Galore at McConnell Springs
- City park rentals for “trunk-or-treat” events will not be allowed
There are several City organized Halloween and seasonal events to enjoy. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly followed during these events:
- “Thriller” Zombie dance lessons at Moondance Amphitheater
- Freaky Friday Flicks Drive-in movie Hocus Pocus at Masterson Station Park
- Halloween Printmaking Workshop at Artworks at Carver School
- Wicked Wonders Variety Show at Moondance Amphitheater
- Jack-o-lantern Trail Pumpkin Pledge at McConnell Springs
- Jack-o-lantern Trail at McConnell Springs
- Dia de los Muertos Performance Showcase at Moondance Amphitheater
—
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889