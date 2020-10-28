When does the time change for Fall Daylight Saving Time 2020?

FALL IS HERE!

Which means it’s time to wind that clock back an hour — a little earlier than usual this season.

So, when does Daylight Saving Time end in 2020?

Daylight Saving Time 2020 ends on Sunday, November 1 at 2 a.m.

Before you go to bed on Halloween night, which is Saturday, October 31, remember to set your clocks backward one hour! (Spring forward, fall back.)

