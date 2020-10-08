What’s open, what’s closed Columbus Day 2020 in Lexington, Ky

Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday of October each year. The holiday falls on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Some businesses are closed, some remain open, but business operations this year may also be affected by the pandemic. Please confirm with specific stores, businesses and locations first.

MAIL

Will Amazon deliver on Columbus Day? Amazon’s shipping holiday schedule matches with that of the USPS.

FedEx is open on Columbus Day. UPS pickup and delivery services are available, and UPS stores are open on.

Post offices will be closed on Columbus Day 2020. No regular mail delivery, pickup or post office retail services.

BANKS

Are banks open on Columbus Day?

Most banks are closed for Columbus Day, though not all banks observe the holiday. Check with your specific bank location first.

STORES

Grocery stores (Costco, Fresh Market, Kroger, Meijer, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods) will be open.

Most retail stores will be open. Fayette Mall or The Summit at Fritz Farm will be open, check with individual stores first for limited hours.

Target and Walmart will be open.

CITY

Fayette County Public Schools is in session on Columbus Day.

Government offices are closed. Fayette County Clerk will not be closed.

Lexington Public Libraries are open on the holiday.

Lextran is open and operating on a regular schedule.

Trash collection will remain on normal schedule.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889