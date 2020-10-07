What to do for Halloween in Lexington: Ace’s 2020 Halloween Calendar

Ace’s 2020 Halloween Calendar

Halloween is still happening this year and it’s never too early to start celebrating. Among event cancellations and changes to trick-or-treating, there are still ways to celebrate the spooky season.

Below is a sampling of what to do for Halloween 2020 in the Lexington, Ky area.

Disclaimer: This is an ongoing, developing list and will be updated frequently. Information and events are subject to change. For more details, contact specific businesses.

TRICK OR TREAT

Trick-or-treating in Lexington will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 6-8 pm. As in the past, there will be more police patrols on the evening of Halloween. Learn more about this year’s trick-or-treating safety protocols.

Fayette Mall has made the decision not to host their trick-or-treating event in 2020.

EVENTS

“Thriller” Zombie Dance Lessons take place from October 5 through October 24.

Mondays and Thursdays, from 6 – 7 pm at Moondance Amphitheater

Saturdays, from 2 – 3 pm at Artworks, 522 Patterson St.

All of these lessons will take place outside and will allow for social distancing while dancing. There are no plans for a Thriller parade this year, but the city of Lexington is working on other performance options for those who learn the dance and also want to perform it this year.

Drive-in movie! Freaky Friday Flicks will screen Hocus Pocus on Friday, October 9. Gates open at 6:30 pm, show begins at 7:30 pm. Registration is free, but required. You only need one ticket per vehicle. Masks will be required while using the restrooms.

Halloween Printmaking Workshop (ages 8 & up) takes place at Artworks, 522 Patterson Street on Friday, October 16 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm and Saturday, October 17 from 2 – 5 pm. Events are free, but registration is required to ensure limited capacities and socially distanced audiences.

Hamburg Pavilion and Cars & Coffee will host a free and family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat event on Wednesday, October 21 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Regal Cinemas’ parking lot.

Wicked Wonders Variety Show at Moondance Amphitheater on Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25. Gates open at 5:30 pm, show at 7 pm. Reservation required in advance.

This fall, Lexington Parks & Recreation is hosting its first-ever Jack-o-lantern Trail at McConnell Springs on Wednesday, October 28 through Friday, October 30. Three separate sessions per night at 6:30 pm, 7:45 pm, and 9 pm. Reservation required, limited number of reservations per time slot.

If you want to carve your own pumpkin for the trail, pumpkins need to be carved and dropped off by Monday, October 26 or Tuesday, October 27 to ensure freshness throughout the event.

Pumpkin Mania at Transylvania will be lit on Friday, October 28 at 7 pm and will remain on display through Halloween night. Participants may reserve a spot to deliver a carved pumpkin to be one of the 1000 lighted pumpkins displayed on the steps of Old Morrison this Halloween season. The first 800 people to register will be eligible to drop off a pumpkin to be included in the display. To reserve your spot and for more information, click here.

HALLOWEEN TREATS

Donut Days has Halloween iced cookies.

The return of the decorated Halloween sugar cookies at Martine’s Pastries are back. Email, call, or visit the store to place an order.



Mondelli’s Bakeshop offers cats, pumpkin and ghost petit fours along with a variety of Halloween themed cookies and cakes.

