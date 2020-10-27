The Breeders’ Cup comes to Keeneland in 2020 and 2022

The Breeder’s Cup

Coming to Keeneland in 2020 and 2022

The Breeders’ Cup will run at Keeneland this fall, but with no spectators on-site. Gone are the beautiful chalets filled with racing fans, fine bourbon and chef-crafted fare, and the latest in haute fall fashion.

The only constant this racing season has been change.

This year marked the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby was not run in May, but the postponement of the annual event brought a new wave of interest to the sport.

“The 2020 Kentucky Derby was actually the most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl,” says Breeders’ Cup president and CEO Drew Fleming. “This incredible engagement follows a number of other milestone moments for the sport this summer, including significant gains in TV coverage, viewership and betting, and we are excited to give fans another great event in November.”

With only a limited number of participants allowed on-site, most fans will be tuning in to the 2020 World Championships from home. A new program, Breeders’ Cup at Home, was created to enhance the at-home viewing experience, offering expert tips for crafting the Breeders’ Cup Official Cocktails and placing educated bets online. “We hope that these efforts prove effective in keeping our local Lexington fan base entertained, inspired, and excited to join us in 2022 to witness first-hand the world-class racing and luxury lifestyle experience that the brand has become known for.”

The news of this year’s Breeders’ Cup adaptations was followed by the heartening announcement that Keeneland will be the host site for the 2022 World Championships, scheduled for November 4 and 5, 2022.

“We do believe that the Lexington community deserves a second chance to host and attend the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at its full potential, and so we are very excited to be bringing the event back to Keeneland in 2022, just two short years away.”

The 2022 event will be the third Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland since its premiere here in 2015.

“Bringing together two of the industry’s most iconic and prestigious organizations, the partnership between Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup represents the absolute ultimate Thoroughbred horse racing experience,” says Breeders’ Cup president and CEO Drew Fleming.

____

This article also appears on page 7 of the November 2020 print edition of ace magazine lex.

