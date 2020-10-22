Rupp Arena to host first concert since COVID-19 shutdown

Rupp Arena prepares to host its first official concert since the mandatory COVID-19 shutdown in March.

Acoustic Concert 2020 will take place at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 pm.

The previously announced concert featuring rap artists Three 6 Mafia and special guest Project Pat will be the second concert at Rupp Arena and is scheduled for Friday, December 11 at 7 pm.

Acoustic Concert 2020 is a special evening featuring live, intimate, acoustic performances from both headliner and emerging country singer/songwriters. Hosted by Officer Don and Deann, this year’s lineup features headliner Brantley Gilbert, and rising country artists Russell Dickerson, Riley Green and Dylan Scott. New artists Niko Moon, Runaway June and Matt Stell will also take the stage.

For the past seven years, Acoustic Jam has been at the Lexington Opera House. To accommodate a larger audience and adhere to new safety protocols, the event will move to Rupp Arena this year.

The 21,492 area seating capacity will be scaled down to 15% capacity, which includes 3,223 patrons and event staff. Tickets will be sold in restricted socially distanced seat blocks of up to eight, with the vast majority of tickets in blocks of four.

Presented by 98.1 The Bull and Hardee’s, tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10 am. Due to construction at Central Bank Center, the on-site Ticket Office is temporarily closed. All ticket sales will be conducted online only at Ticketmaster.com.

