Retrofitting the Retro, LexArts celebrates art exhibit along Southland Drive

LexArts, in partnership with the City and National Endowment for the Arts, dedicated and celebrated the public art exhibition on Southland Drive this past weekend.

Known as Reftrofitting the Retro, the 18-month exhibit features eight artists and eleven sculptures along the Southland corridor. A Retrofitting the Retro Art Walk was held in which artists stood with their sculptures to talk about their ideas and inspirations.

Through an open call for art, the works were selected by a committee that included LexArts, Mayors Office staff, a City Engineer and representatives from Southland Association. The exhibit will be up for 18 months, two works were purchased as permanent sculptures, the rest are available for purchase.

Last month, we saw a glimpse into the installation of Retrofitting the Retro and inspiration for a few of the sculptures.

The project was funded by the City of Lexington and federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The art installation coincides with the installation of new sidewalks along Southland Drive. Both the art exhibit and sidewalks are part of the Rediscover Southland project that reflects the neighborhood’s identity and emphasizes Southland as a destination neighborhood.

