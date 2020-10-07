Louisville’s Biscuit Belly will expand into Lexington

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

A battle of the biscuits might be in store for 2021.

Following the opening of Tudor’s Biscuit World comes the news of Biscuit Belly’s expansion into Lexington. Biscuit Belly is an innovative fast casual breakfast and brunch concept from Louisville.

“It’s a fresh new concept that combines a southern staple with gourmet ingredients,” says Chad Coulter, Founder and CEO. “We’re trying to provide that Chick-fil-A service with gourmet breakfast options.”

A pharmacist turned restaurateur, Coulter developed the concept of Biscuit Belly with help from his Culinary Director, Tavis Rockwell. The first Biscuit Belly opened in Louisville in 2019. Three locations later, Coulter claims it was a natural progression for Biscuit Belly to expand into Lexington.

Biscuit Belly takes southern breakfast fare, most notably the southern biscuit, and puts a twist on it.

Instead of using thick, Texas style toast to make French toast, Biscuit Belly uses biscuits. Even the donut holes, dubbed as “bonuts,” are biscuit-inspired and come with either chocolate gravy or bourbon cream cheese frosting.

Biscuit sandwiches feature buttermilk fried chicken thigh, house-smoked meats, fried green tomatoes and different flavors of gravy. A section of the menu is actually devoted to biscuits and gravy including both savory and sweet options like Hot Brown and S’mores.

Of course, there are non-biscuit menu items like hash browns and pancake corn dogs, along with a lineup of unique breakfast cocktails. Every dish is made-to-order, and vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Biscuit Belly is fast casual in the sense guests place their order at a counter and have their food brought to them. There is an upbeat, energetic vibe to Biscuit Belly that offers a different atmosphere than other more traditional breakfast cafes.

Coulter hopes to open two Lexington locations by the end of 2021 with the possibility of a drive-thru component for guests who prefer a quick to-go experience.

“Biscuit Belly prides itself on creating an inclusive environment where southern hospitality reigns supreme and we look forward to spreading that same hospitality to Lexington.”

