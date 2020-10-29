Lexington Home and Garden News – November 2020

Bids for Builds

Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts the 11th Annual Bids 4 Builds online silent auction on Sunday, November 15 through Monday, November 30. Shop for unique gifts and experiences while helping support affordable housing. The online auction is open to the public.

Gobble Grease Toss

Frying a Thanksgiving turkey? Lexington residents can recycle used cooking oil for free at the annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 27 from 10 am to 2 pm at Redwood School, 166 Crestwood Drive. Please bring your grease in a closed container that you can leave. This service is for Fayette County residents only.

Holiday Trash Collection

There is no trash collection on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The make-up day precedes the holiday and pickup will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Leaf Collection

Lexington’s 2020 vacuum leaf collection program begins on Monday, November 9. The vacuum pickup is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection service. The vacuum leaf collection program is a supplement to the year-round yard waste options. Check the map at www.lexingtonky.gov/leaf-collection to find your collection window.

Operation Military Cheer

BIA Cares hosts the annual Operation Military Cheer on November 2 through December 9, 2020. Drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys for children (infant – t17), new clothing, and cash donations at the BIA Office on Custer Drive, until December 12.

Recap of BIA Tour

The BIA’s 2020 Tour of Remodeled Homes was available virtually in October. The Tour featured 14 remodel projects on the Tour all built by Professional BIA Remodelers Members. The best news about a virtual tour? It’s still available to view online at www.biacentralky.com/tour-of-remodeled-homes

Winter Flower School

Head to Three Toads Farm in Winchester for the ultimate winter flower workshop experience on Saturday, November 14 beginning at 9:30 am. Guests have first dibs on specialty bulbs to create beautiful class projects.

This article also appears on page 20 and 21 of the November 2020 print edition of ace magazine lex.



