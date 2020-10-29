Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – November 2020

Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

With many visitor restrictions still in effect, Baptist Health Lexington announced that visitors are now limited to those 18 years and older. Visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to one designated person with some special exceptions. All visitors will continue to be screened before entering the facilities, they must wear a mask at all times and continue to social distance. The restrictions are subject to change based on governor mandates.

Evers elected to the National Academy of Medicine

Dr. B. Mark Evers, professor of surgery at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and director of the UK Markey Cancer Center, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Lexington Parks & Recreation announced a new volunteer opportunity on each of their five golf courses. Every three hours worked will earn you a free 9 holes of golf on the course you volunteered for. Current opportunities include golf shop attendant (golf cart fleet, starter, ranger, Golf Shop) and golf maintenance. Interest forms and volunteer manuals can be found online. Forms can be returned via email or dropped off at any City golf course.

Saint Joseph receives $40,000 grant from Susan G. Komen Kentucky

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation has received a $40,000 grant from Susan G. Komen Kentucky that will be used to help local breast cancer patients at Saint Joseph East with essential living expenses.

Sullivan University Medical Assistant Program ranks best in Kentucky

The Medical Assisting program at Sullivan University’s Lexington campus has been ranked the top medical assisting program in Kentucky.

The 2020 Virtual Thoroughbred Classic 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon begins on Sunday, November 1 through Monday, November 30. The last day to register for the race is Sunday, November 22.

The Lexington Hot Cider Hustle 5K is canceled for Saturday, November 7.

Travel & Virtual Run Around the World 2020 is held on Saturday, November 7 from 8 am until 8 pm.

The 5th Annual Gobbler Half Marathon, 10K & 5K is on Sunday, November 22 at 8:30am at Mereworth Farm in West Lexington.

The 2020 Southern Lights Stroll has been canceled in response to Covid-19. Look for its return in 2021.

