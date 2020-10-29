Lexington Business News – November 2020

AT THE MOVIES

Following the indefinite closing of The Kentucky Theater, Regal Cinemas suspended operations at all of its U.S. theaters in early October, including the only Lexington location in Hamburg Pavilion. There is no word on a possible reopening date, but theaters could stay closed until 2021.

LexLive, the forthcoming theater across from Rupp Arena, is finishing the final touches as it prepares to open in fall 2020.

DEVELOPMENT

Julietta Market

Developed by the people behind The Night Markets, Julietta Market is a 23,000 square foot year-round public market inside Greyline Station. The market will host a grand opening in November, but will continue to develop.

Studios180 debuts in downtown

Studios180 is a new apartment complex in downtown Lexington, located on Martin Luther King.

“We hope that the building is further evidence that Lexington’s core continues to be a vibrant place to be and that further investment is made along the MLK corridor and the adjacent streets,” says Mike Harris, President of Cowgill, who developed the community.

HOSPITALITY

HOTEL

21c Museum Hotel Lexington was recognized as the #5 Hotel in the South by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. “We are humbled by the support of our fans and guests, who made the effort to recognize us during a time when almost no one was traveling,” said Gabe Isaac, General Manager of 21c Lexington. “21c is more than a place to sleep. We are proud to be a meaningful part of the cultural and economic life of our city, and I am exceptionally proud of the heartfelt hospitality that our team extends to every person who visits. This award is a testament to the enduring connection of a great travel experience.”

INDUSTRY

Framebridge, which offers fast custom framing, opened a new manufacturing facility in Lexington in October. The new 49,000-square-foot production facility plans to offer an initial hire of 120 manufacturing jobs in preparation for the holiday season. Framebridge currently operates a manufacturing facility in Richmond, Kentucky, and also plans for an additional 120 manufacturing hires for that facility.

SHOPPING/RETAIL

Bluegrass Creative Market is a curated Kentucky pop-up market at the Oleika Shriners on Southland Drive on Sunday, November 22 from 11 am until 4 pm.

Bob’s Discount Furniture will move into the former Babies R Us in Hamburg.

Buff City Soap opened its second Lexington location on Nicholasville Road in October.

Peppermints & Pearls, a holiday shopping boutique, is at Lexington Christian Academy on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14.

BIZ CALENDAR

The next Commerce Lexington Inc. @330 Series presented by Distillery Heights is Tuesday, November 10, from 3:30 – 4:30 pm on Zoom. Karrah Pearl from ExecuTrain will help participants learn about the rewards and challenges of leading a remote team.

The EmpowHer Conference is Wednesday, November 13 at Epping’s on Eastside, and virtually. Hosted by Colene Elridge, the conference is a unique one-day experience for women to develop leadership skills.

Kentucky Minority & Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification Program is online on Tuesday, November 17 at 11 am.

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a virtual Power Hour Leadership Series with Kimra Cole, President & COO of Columbia Gas on Thursday, November 19 at 3 pm.

Remembering Terry McBrayer

Lexington attorney Terry McBrayer died October 11, 2020 at the age of 83 after a lengthy battle with cancer. At 83, his entrepreneurial quest for new business never dimmed, and even in the hospital, he was known to regularly give out his business cards.

The 2020 Breeder’s Cup

The only constant this racing season has been change. The Breeders’ Cup will run at Keeneland this fall, but with no spectators on-site. Gone are the beautiful chalets filled with racing fans, fine bourbon and chef-crafted fare, and the latest in haute fall fashion.

A new program, Breeders’ Cup at Home, was created to enhance the at-home viewing experience, offering expert tips for crafting the Breeders’ Cup Official Cocktails and placing educated bets online. “We hope that these efforts prove effective in keeping our local Lexington fan base entertained, inspired, and excited to join us in 2022 to witness first-hand the world-class racing and luxury lifestyle experience that the brand has become known for,” says Breeders’ Cup president and CEO Drew Fleming.

Cereal Killer?

Southland is the place to be…

You can work up a pretty good appetite, playing video games for hours on end. And what are you hungry for? You wouldn’t turn down a slice of pizza, obviously. But what you really want, if you’re totally honest with yourself, is a nice bowl of Cap’n Crunch, maybe with a little Count Chocula thrown in, just for the hell of it.

If this is you, you’re in luck. Game Warriorz, a new gaming lounge, eSports arena and cereal bar that opened this month on Southland Drive.

____

This article also appears on page 6 and 7 of the November 2020 print edition of ace magazine lex.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889