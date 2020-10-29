Lexington Arts and Culture News – November 2020

New on Netflix

Have you seen The Queen’s Gambit? It’s the new Netflix series Town and Country calls “glamorous, gritty, and absolutely captivating.” It’s based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis. Tevis received his English BA and MA at UK, working in a friend’s Lexington pool hall which inspired his novels, The Hustler, and The Color of Money. He died in 1984, and was inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame in 2018.

Academy of American Poets

The Academy of American Poets has awarded former UK professor Nikky Finney the Wallace Stevens Lifetime Achievement prize and $100,000. In 2011, she won the National Book Award in Poetry, and a compliment from presenter John Lithgow that she gave the “the best acceptance speech ever—for anything.”

HERE TODAY…

Over the summer, Arts Connect launched a statewide photo essay contest profiling Kentucky during covid-19 called HERE TODAY. Kentuckians were invited to submit a unique snapshot that best captures the sentiments of these pandemic times. Field and Main Bank provided the $500 winner’s cash prize, which was awarded to Theresa Smith.

Retrofitting Southland

LexArts, along with the City of Lexington and the National Endowment for the Arts, celebrated the eight artists who are exhibiting sculptures in Retrofitting the Retro, an 18-month outdoor installation along Southland Drive. Two of the sculptures were purchased as permanent sculptures, while the rest are available for purchase.

RAGS AND RICHES

If the past few months needed a theme song, ‘Tension of the Season” by Rags and Riches would be a top contender. Born and raised in Lexington, brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt of Rags and Riches released the new single in October.

The inspiration for the band name came while working at Kelly Williamson, a rug shop located off South Broadway behind Country Boy Brewing. “The deeper meaning behind it all is, whether you come from wealth or poverty, we are one people equal and united,” explains Tanner.

Hey Clockface, Hey Clarinet

Elvis Costello is releasing his first new album in 4 years, but that’s not the big news. The news is this: His title song “Hey Clockface” features a clarinet.

___

This article also appears on page 14 of the November 2020 print edition of ace magazine lex.



