How to watch, celebrate 2020 Breeders’ Cup in Lexington, KY

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup is on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2020. The race runs at Keeneland, but no spectators are allowed on-site. There are still ways to celebrate and watch the 2020 World Championships virtually.

The city of Lexington hosts a Breeders’ Cup Festival during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships Week on November 1-7, which creates safe and diverse ways to highlight the city’s creative and culinary culture.

Starting on Wednesday, October 28, a collection of 32 dining establishments are participating in an “International Feeders’ Cup,” where local chefs create dishes of the 16 countries who have participated in the Breeders’ Cup.

World Championship week kicks off with a downtown fireworks show on Sunday, November 1 at 6:30 pm. Citizens who can’t see the fireworks from their homes are encouraged to drive to an appropriate parking spot and celebrate from their cars. Viewing available from Rupp Arena’s High Street parking lot. There is no charge for parking.

Starting Wednesday, November 4, roving musicians will perform in numerous public spaces in downtown Lexington while local artists capture the Breeders’ Cup experience in various spaces throughout the hospitality corridor. Three life-size horse statues will be on display in Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

How to watch the 2020 Breeder’s Cup?

Visit BreedersCup.com to learn how to watch, wager, and enjoy all the excitement remotely. Racing coverage will begin on NBCSN on Friday, November 6 at 2 pm. On Saturday, November 7, coverage begins at noon on NBCSN before switching over to NBC at 2:30 pm.

