Funeral arrangements announced for Lexington’s Terry McBrayer

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lexington attorney Terry McBrayer who died October 11, 2020 at the age of 83 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

McBrayer began a law practice in a single room above a grocery store in Greenup, Kentucky, in 1963. The practice grew into McBrayer, McGinnis, Leslie & Kirkland, now McBrayer PLLC, expanding into offices now in Lexington and Louisville.

McBrayer spent five terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives starting in 1976, where he became Speaker Pro Tempore and Majority Leader. He was known as a community leader for his work with the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees, Kentucky Educational Television, Central Kentucky Blood Center, the Kentucky Council on Higher Education, the Central Kentucky Heart Association, the Salvation Army, and many more.

At 83, his entrepreneurial quest for new business never dimmed, and even in the hospital, he was known to regularly give out his business cards.

A longtime avid fisherman and outdoorsman, he had a dedicated group of fishing buddies who traveled together, and their stories are legendary. He never met a stranger. Quite the raconteur, he was known for his quick wit, and was always the most entertaining speaker and emcee at dozens of the requisite rubber-chicken dinners and programs mandated by all civic, business, and political communities.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, from 4 – 8 pm at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive in Lexington, and due to Covid, the funeral service itself will be private and will be live streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, at https://vimeo.com/event/374559. A true celebration of McBrayer’s life will be scheduled at some point post-Covid.

Condolences may be sent to his firm in care of Judy Campbell at 201 E. Main Street, Suite 900, Lexington, KY 40507.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40502 or The Salvation Army, 736 West Main Street, Lexington, KY.

