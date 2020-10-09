Dress for Success Lexington to dissolve

Dress for Success Lexington recently announced its dissolution.

The organization took to their social media accounts to share the announcement, “Our hearts are heavy. We are so incredibly proud of the work we have done in this community and the lives we have changed. To the women we have served: continue to shine like the bright stars you are — you are beautiful, talented and worthy — keep moving! Thank you, Lexington. We are grateful.”

Dress for Success Lexington has played a prominent role in the community for the past eight years, serving over 1,000 women and families through countless generous apparel and resource donations along with hundreds of hands-on volunteers.

According to the release from Board President Sarah Lim C. Berkowitz, “Together, we are so proud of the life-changing women’s movement Dress for Success Lexington has led in our community. The COVID-19 pandemic is creating an evolving situation with varied repercussions, and nonprofits are at the forefront of this disruption. After much thoughtful research and discussion with community partners and founder, we regretfully share the dissolution of Dress for Success Lexington.”

Berkowitz continues, “We will continue to monitor our email and social media accounts through the end of October 2020 to ensure women seeking services are connected to alternative resources.”

An apparel liquidation event will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 10 am to 4 pm. The first six hours will be dedicated to local non-profits while the final two hours will be open to the public.

Dress for Success Lexington is known well for their annual Recycle the Runway fundraiser where local designers are tasked to create a runway ready outfit from a bag of unwanted garments. Last year was their seventh year hosting the event.

“On behalf of the Dress for Success Lexington Board of Directors, I express our deep gratitude for your inspirational support. The women of the Bluegrass moving forward with confidence light the way for the next chapter. It has been an honor to do this transformative work together.”

Dress for Success is located at 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 100.

