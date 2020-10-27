After television debut, The Futile Bakery opens in Lexington

On a Roll

The Futile Bakery opens on Waller

After he appeared on an episode of the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” in December of 2018, Daniel King’s passion for baking really took off.

He began his brand on social media with sugar cookies. The Futile Bakery is his first brick and mortar effort, on Waller Avenue, offering a weekly changing menu of sugar cookies and seasonal cinnamon rolls.

King decided to leave his day job at University of Kentucky this past August and had the bakery open by October.

While he gained popularity with his decorated sugar cookies, King is not limiting himself. His large cinnamon rolls, which he spent years making for his family, have already gained such a following that it’s not uncommon for them to sell out daily. The cinnamon rolls are made fresh daily while the dough rests overnight.

Along with a selection of cookies and cinnamon rolls, the bakery offers a variety of macarons, decorated celebration cakes, and custom designed cookies. Gluten-free versions of some cookies also are available and King plans to incorporate more savory pastries soon. “I have been so fortunate to be welcomed not only by the local community in and around Waller Avenue, but also the greater Lexington and Kentucky community,” says King.