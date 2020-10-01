Ace October 2020 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the October 2020 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

This month’s cover story, WKYT’s Sam Dick resurrects a truck, and a family legacy.

Other features in this issue: Sayre teacher Bo List reflects on Covid; Lundy and Cox debut new Italian concept downtown; and a new restaurant set to open offers an artisanal take on hot dogs.

Chef Tom shows us how to make Maple Glazed Pumpkin Donuts With Candied Bacon.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Entertainment, Health & Outdoors, and Home & Garden.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.