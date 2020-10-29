Ace November 2020 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the November 2020 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

On the cover of this month’s issue, Chef Ouita Michel announces her upcoming cookbook.

Other features in this issue: Elvis Costello’s new album ‘Hey Clockface,’ Author Mike Norris discusses how time flies, Breeders’ Cup 2020 comes to Lexington.

On the food side: Cereal comes to Southland, a new bakery is on a roll, and a Lexington restaurant expert opens his dream restaurant in Chevy Chase. Chef Tom teaches us How to Roast the Juiciest Thanksgiving Turkey.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Culture, Health & Outdoors, and Home & Garden.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.