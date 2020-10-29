Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, October 2020

Lexington’s food scene is ever-changing and at no point has that been more true than during a global pandemic. In recent months, we’ve noticed a trend in reporting more births than obits, a surprising but heartwarming realization, especially during a challenging time for the industry.

We sat down with the team behind Bella Notte Restaurant Group who prepare to open a new concept that’s neither Italian-focused nor open for in-person dining. With minimal obits to report, we anticipate what is to come for the food scene, like an Ace Battle of the Biscuits?

COMING SOON

Battle of the biscuits! Biscuit Belly, an innovative fast casual breakfast and brunch concept from Louisville, plans to expand into Lexington in 2021.

BIRTHS

Bella Cafe & Grille opens for carryout only on East High Street in November.

BurgerFi is opening in the former site of Back Yard Burgers in Hamburg.

The Fishtank will once again find a home on the corner of Euclid and Woodland in the former Best Friend Bar location, which closed in May. John Resaloni, who closed Cosmic Charlie’s in May, plans to revive the once popular campus bar, which enjoyed a nine-year stint from 2000-2009.

From home-based to a brick-and-mortar, The Futile Bakery opened on Waller Avenue with sugar cookies, seasonal cinnamon rolls, and macarons.

Grounded Coffee Transit is a new mobile coffee experience that brings first class iced, hot and nitro-brew beverages to events or special occasions throughout Kentucky, with Lexington as one of their main locations.

Joella’s Hot Chicken will open its second Lexington location in Hamburg in November.

Old Kentucky Chocolates has opened a new location featuring a drive-thru in the Palomar Shopping Center.

TRANSITIONS

The famous fried chicken isn’t back quite yet, but Critchfield Meats Family Market opens on Southland Drive in November. Through the holiday season, the new location is focusing on completing holiday orders with plans to resurrect the beloved Save-A-Lot fried chicken in the new year.

Distilled, formerly located at The Sire, has moved into the former Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson Street.

Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road left its location next to Kroger and reopened across the street in the former Walmart parking lot.

OBITS

As Bella Notte Restaurant Group debuts a new restaurant in Chevy Chase, they close Bella Forno on Richmond Road. Originally known as Crust, the restaurant has served the group as a commissary since closing to the public in mid-March.

