Play It Again Sam

WKYT’s Sam Dick resurrects a truck, and a family legacy

BY SAM DICK

For ten years it sat in an Eastern Kentucky barn. Never started or moved in all those years. When I first saw it this Summer, I was quickly drawn to it. A decade of barn dust and grime did not repel me. I had never owned a pick-up truck, but lately I had wanted one to put stuff in and haul things. Some of you will understand that sentiment.

What I didn’t know was this 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 had a history reaching all the way back to my father two decades ago.

It seems the truck’s owner had met my father at Judge Sara Combs’ mountain cabin, and he had taken to it. My dad loved old pick-up trucks. He drove Ole Blue on his Bourbon County farm for years, despite the fact the driver could see the ground flying by below the steering wheel.

What I didn’t know was this 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 had a history reaching all the way back to my father two decades ago.

According to the truck’s owner, my Dad asked to take a ride in it. And then wanted to drive it. He may have wanted to buy it. But it wasn’t for sale. And then for different reasons, that truck went in the barn and never came out.

By pure chance, after a decade passed, I met the truck owner and persuaded them the little white pick-up needed a new home.

When I heard the story about my Dad, I knew the truck was meant for me. I could not have been more excited. I’d like to think my Dad is watching all this, and smiling. It doesn’t have the hole in the floor, but just give me some time. A lot of time. Welcome to your new home little truck…..

“PS- Thanks to Detail Lex, LLC and ‘Big D’ for making her shine again!”

____

This article also appears on page 9 of the October 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889