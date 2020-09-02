What’s Open, What’s Closed on Labor Day 2020 in Lexington, Ky

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Below is a comprehensive list of what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s happening on Labor Day in Lexington, KY for 2020.

Will my trash be picked up on Labor Day 2020?

No collections will be made on Monday, September 7. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, September 9. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, September 8. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, September 9.

Thursday and Friday cart and dumpster collection schedules will not be impacted.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, September 5.

What’s open/closed in Lexington on Labor Day 2020?

Amazon follows the holiday shipping calendar of USPS.

Most national banks will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

FedEx offices will be closed and there will be no pickup or delivery service on Labor Day. Services will be modified or non-operational over the preceding weekend. On September 5, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx SmartPost will not be available; FedEx Home Delivery will offer a modified service on September 6.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on Labor Day.

All Lexington Public Library locations are closed on Labor Day.

Lextran will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day.

Post offices are closed for Labor Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

All UK Transportation Services will operate on typical weekday schedules and regular weekday parking rules will be enforced on Monday, September 7.

No UPS pickup or delivery service on Monday, September 7.

Grocery stores

Costco stores are closed on Labor Day.

Good Foods Co-op will be open reduced hours on Labor Day from 10 am until 6 pm.

Kroger supermarkets will be open on Labor Day.

Meijer stores are open from 6 am until midnight on Labor Day.

Trader Joe’s will be open regular hours, with senior shopping at 8 am and opening to the rest of the general public from 9 am until 9 pm.

Whole Foods will be open on Labor Day.

Events

Rose & Jims is celebrating Labor Day weekend with live music on Friday, September 4 & Saturday, September 5 at 6 pm. Stop by Alfalfa for live music and food to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 5 starting at 6 pm. A Cup of Common Wealth hosts a Labor Day Run on Monday, September 7 at 8 am. Labor Day Brunch at Tin Roof Lexington on Monday, September 7 at 11 am.

