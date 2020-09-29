Tudor’s Biscuit World opens in Lexington

Making its long-awaited Lexington debut

Tudor’s Biscuit World opens

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

What was first a Wendy’s in 1978 is now Lexington’s first Tudor’s Biscuit World on E. New Circle Road.

Known best as a fast-food breakfast joint originally from West Virginia, this new Tudor’s location is family-owned. Sam Creviston and his wife, Kristin Tudor Creviston, own the new location along with her brother, Patrick Tudor. The three of them are bringing the family business here/home. “I’ve been in Lexington for 19 years and no other place feels like home like Lexington does,” says Creviston.

Those unfamiliar with Tudor’s might not understand the claim to fame of these biscuits. “Where you might want to eat one and a half to two at most places, one here is going to fill you up,” Creviston explains.

Many biscuit sandwiches are named after loyal customers and delivery drivers from 1980. The Mickey features canadian bacon and The Ron features sausage, while both include egg and cheese.

The Duke, named after John Wayne and not the basketball team, is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit with a hashbrown sneaked into the middle. Creviston joked that its name might hurt it here, but with its lineup of toppings, it might do well regardless.

Besides biscuits, expect a breakfast menu of platters, wraps, and sandwiches along with a lunch menu of sandwiches.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to change your morning commute to work, here it is. Tudor’s will initially open drive-thru only.

Tudor’s is located on New Circle Road, near the Winchester Road corridor, opening on September 30.



