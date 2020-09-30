Lexington Home and Garden News – October 2020

Trash & Waste Events

Paper shred

The City of Lexington will host a free paper shred on Saturday, October 3 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike from 9 am until 2 pm. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded at no cost.

Trash Disposal Day

Lexington’s trash disposal day is Saturday, October 10 at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, which is located at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. This date has been confirmed but is subject to change.

Hazardous waste

The Household Hazardous Waste event will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike from 8:30 am until 3 pm.

Have a tree or two?

The city of Lexington is seeking two Christmas trees for downtown. If you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property, consider donating it for the city to use for the upcoming holiday season. City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees.

If your tree is chosen, the City and Kentucky Utilities will coordinate with the property owner to remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.

The chosen trees will be placed in Triangle Park and in front of the KU building on Quality Street. They will be decorated and lit Friday, November 27, as part of Luminate Lexington presented by Kentucky Utilities.

The trees need to meet the following guide-lines:

40- to 50-feet high

20- to 25-feet wide

Be a Norway spruce; Colorado blue spruce; or a Douglas fir

Have a pyramidal shape, with fullness especially at the bottom

The body of the tree should have few or no holes

The tree should not be growing into houses or into other trees

Access must be provided with clearance of at least 10 feet in width, with no power lines growing in the trees

There should be no other obstacles, such as buildings that may prevent access

Must be able to back a low-boy trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side

Property owners should call LexCall at 311 or Victoria Hamm at (859) 277-8703 if they want to donate a tree. You will be contacted by the city if your tree is chosen.

Tour of Remodeled Homes

BIA’s August Tour of Remodeled Homes was postponed to off er a virtual experience on October 9 through October 18.

BIA went on-site to each of the homes interviewing the remodelers to give viewers an immersive experience into each of the projects for this year’s virtual tour.

The 2020 Tour of Remodeled Homes will feature projects by BACK Construction, Pick-ett Homes Keitz Construction, LLC, Anderson & Rodgers Construction, TJH Construction Company, J&R Construction Services, Inc., Crawford Builders and Vimont Builders, Inc.

2020 Leaf Collection Schedule

The City’s 2020 leaf collection program is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 9. The city offers a vacuum pickup collection once a year for single-family homes that receive City waste collection service. The vacuum leaf collection program is a supplement to the year-round yard waste options.

____

