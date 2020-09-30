Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – October 2020

THINK PINK EVENTS

Susan G. Komen Kentucky goes virtual for this year’s annual Race for the Cure on Saturday, October 3, for the entire state of Kentucky. A virtual kickoff will begin at 8:30 am and participants are encouraged to race at any time from 9 am until 7 pm at their own pace and in their own location.

2020 Yes, Mamm! 5K has been cancelled for Saturday, October 10.

Saint Joseph Hospital awards local scholarships to teen volunteers

The Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild awarded four scholarships to Fayette County students pursuing a career in the medical field. The four students selected are Lindsey Hiler, Northern Kentucky University; Amanda Kanatzar, Transylvania University; Dallas Care, University of Kentucky; and Hannah Jawed, Xavier University. The four recipients graduated from high schools in Fayette County in 2020 and each completed 112 hours of volunteering with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East or Saint Joseph Jessamine. Each will each receive a $2,000 scholarship toward their college education.

How long should quarantine be?

University of Kentucky has begun a research study to deter-mine if a testing strategy earlier in quarantine could safely shorten the period of quarantine. “The goal is to determine if students testing negative early in quarantine will remain negative on day 14, possibly leading to data that can lessen current protocols for a 14-day quarantine period,” said Jill Kolesar, professor in the UK College of Pharmacy and co-principal investigator for the study. Results from the UK study will be shared with the CDC for consideration in future protocols and guidelines.

Cold and Flu Season

Fight cold and flu for free this season.The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is offering free flu shots all season by appointment only at LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike. Please call 859-288-2444 to make an appointment; walk-ins will not be accepted due to requirements to maintain physical distancing in the clinic.

For ages 13 and older in high-risk categories, a drive-thru event will be held on Saturday, October 3 from 9 am until 2 pm at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. You must register online in advance for a time slot. Slots are available to provide up to 400 free flu shots at this one-day event.

RUNS

RunTheBluegrass Half Marathon, originally scheduled in March, was postponed for Saturday, October 3 at The Kentucky Castle, with a virtual race option.

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary hosts the 6th annual Raven 10K and the 4th annual Robin 5K trail runs on Sunday, October 4 at 10 am.

Bourbon Chase, originally scheduled for Friday, October 23 is postponed for October 2021.

The Pumpkin Run 3K will be virtual and completed on your own schedule on Saturday, October 24. Share your finish time on the RESULTS page for the 2020 event anytime between October 24 and October 31.

The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall hosts The Cupcake Classic, a 5K For The 5 Senses, on Sunday, October 25 at 4 pm.

