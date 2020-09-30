Lexington Community News – October 2020

Citation Trail Project

Construction of a 2,100-foot section of Citation Trail has begun. The new portion will connect an existing trail segment along Citation Boulevard to trails in Masterson Hills Park and Masterson Station Park.

Updates on Brighton Rail Trail Bridge

Work has begun on the much-anticipated Brighton Rail Trail Bridge, which is expected to be completed next summer. The 280-foot bridge will connect rail trails east and west of Man O’ War Boulevard, spanning the road between Liquor Barn and the Brighton Place Shoppes.

Lexington Area MPO seeks input on Participation Plan

Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is responsible for developing regional transportation plans in Fayette Co., is asking for input on the addition of virtual meetings to its Participation Plan.

Visit lexareampo.org to find the full participation plan. To submit questions or ideas, send an email to [email protected]ingtonky.gov before October 30, 2020.

Central Kentucky Job Club September Schedule

The Central Kentucky Job Club is a free group open to the public that meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The 2020 fall schedule will be offered online via Zoom.

October 13: Know Your Worth! Negotiating Salary and Benefits

October 27: How to Write a Job-Winning Resume

Caturdays at reduced capacity

Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000. The stadium suites will be limited to 10 people. UK officials also say tailgating will not be allowed.

Kentucky’s new digital license plates

New Kentucky license plates, now digitally printed on fl at aluminum instead of traditional embossed metal with raised letters and numbers, are being introduced. This change in manufacturing will help the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) save on storage space, bulk manufacturing and unused inventory. Newer plates will gradually replace older license plates.

Sign of the Times

The new Lexington Opera House marquee was awarded a top prize in the 2020 Signs of the Times Sign-shop Competition. The Opera House marquee won first place in the category of Best Original Design and Fabrication, Illuminated, Large Shop of 2020.

New leadership at Lextran

Lextran’s General Manager Carrie Butler left the organization in September to continue her career in public transportation as the Executive Director of the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) in Louisville, KY. Jill Barnett, Lextran’s current assistant general manager, was named acting General Manager.

Mornings with Planning: Interactive Webinars

Mornings with Planning is a monthly interactive digital panel series, held on the first Wednesday of every month, to discuss how our City’s planning efforts have evolved and changed over time. These discussions tackle a new topic every month, bringing experts from Lexington and beyond to discuss important matters of the day that impact our ever-changing city.

Next Panel Discussion: October 7, 2020 @ 9 am

In-person voting locations

Lexington citizens can vote early in-person from October 13 through November 2, and on Election Day, which is November 3, at the following locations:

Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.

Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road

Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way

Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road)

BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

More information on in-person for voting.

Youth meals

The Lexington Public Library began distributing grab-and-go supper meals to youth 18 years old and younger through their Northside Branch in September. Take-away meals are given out Monday through Saturday from 3:30-5:30 pm. Meals include a take home enrichment activity, one meal per day for each minor child.

Guidelines for Fayette County Public Schools fall sports

Fayette County Public Schools seeks to educate the whole child, which includes a commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, all decisions made by FCPS have been in accordance with guidance and best practices outlined by federal, state and local officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kentucky Governor’s Office, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Kentucky Department of Education and Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

FCPS Guidelines include:

Limited admittance for 4-5 previously identified members of each athlete’s immediate family.

Provisions allowing cheerleaders and bands to participate; cheer and band families will follow the same limited admission as athletes’ families.

Temperature and health screening requirements for all persons entering the competition venue.

Assigned seating for family units at least 6 feet apart from other families.

Mask requirements for all spectators during the entire competition. The only exception will be for those with a medical exemption documented by a medical doctor on official letterhead from the office issuing the exemption.

Those who refuse to wear a mask for any other reason will not be allowed entry or will be asked to leave the event.

School discretion about whether to offer limited concession stand sales.

Entrance and exit expectations and prohibition of congregating in groups before, during or after events.

