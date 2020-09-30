Lexington Business News – October 2020

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Central Bank Center tops it off

A special topping out ceremony was held on the site of the Central Bank Center in September when the top structural beam was placed on the convention center expansion. The beam is adorned with stakeholder’s signatures, an American flag, and a live evergreen tree to symbolize good luck and prosperity.

The MET

It’s move-in time at The MET. The new project opens its doors in October. Situated on the East End of Lexington, the new mixed-use project features housing, retail, dining, and more. Named for its location at the corner of Midland and East Third, it sits at the triangle intersection of Midland, Third, and Winchester.

Greyline Station prepares to open

GreyLine Station’s ambitious 65,000 square foot adaptive re-use project, developed by Chad Needham, is opening to its first tenants in Lexington’s North End. Lexington’s long vacant historic bus station will welcome familiar businesses from the neighborhood, and will become a first time home for emerging concepts. The relocating tenants include North Lime Donuts, Forage, and Lexington Community Radio. Wilson’s Market will retain its popular Kenwick site, but expand with a second location inside this new space.

Studios180

Studios180 is a new Cowgill property in downtown Lexington designed by Morris Workshop. The apartment complex, which is already home to some residents, is scheduled to finalize construction in October.

EQUINE

Keeneland’s fall meet closed to the public

Keeneland announced that its 2020 fall meet, held on October 2-24, will be closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only a limited number of participants and essential personnel will be permitted to attend the live race meet.

PEOPLE

In Memory of Jayne Hancock

Jayne Hancock, Chief Executive Offiffcer of Wrigley Media Group, died September 2. Wrigley Media Group Owner Misdee Wrigley Miller announced, “The entire Wrigley Media Group family mourns this profound loss.”

Under Hancock’s leadership since 2016, she was a part of many notable projects and accomplishments at Wrigley including executive producing The Stand-In starring Drew Barrymore, which was partially shot in Lexington. Hancock assisted with the creation of original content with networks including Bluprint, NBC Sports, Discovery ID & HGTV; attracting a group of passionate storytellers from NY, LA and DC to the Bluegrass; and earning multiple awards including Tellys, Hermes, Omnis and ADDYs.

In honor of Hancock, Women Leading Kentucky announced the ‘Jayne Hancock Memorial Scholarship’ which will benefit a female student athlete attending a Kentucky college or university.

In Memory of Joe Graves

Former Kentucky State Senator, Kentucky State Representative, and Lexington City Commissioner, Joseph C. Graves Jr., died September 11 at the age of 90. Lexington’s legendary Graves-Cox clothing store was co-founded in 1889 by his grandfather, George K. Graves. He made lifelong contributions as a Lexingtonian in banking, historic preservation, civil rights advocacy, and environmental activism. Memorial donations are suggested to the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation, the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, the Hindman Settlement School or Kentucky Educational Television (KET).

YMCA Names New President and CEO

Paula Anderson has officially been named the president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. David Martorano stepped down as CEO in September 2019, and Paula Anderson has served as interim leader for the past year.

“I am truly honored to serve this Y and this community and I feel very fortunate to have a passionate, dedicated team that’s working hard to make sure this organization is strong and well positioned to serve the needs of this community,” said Anderson.

RETAIL

Buff City Soap has opened its first Lexington location in Hamburg. A second Lexington location is scheduled to open in the Summit.

Decorator Warehouse, which left its original home in the Wood-land Triangle on High Street in January for a new location on National Avenue, is closing. Owner Natalie shared, “2020 has been a year…. from no basketball in Kentucky to maybe no football in Alabama and if you know me, you know that breaks my heart a bit. We have all experienced some change in our lives this year and maybe a bit of heartbreak and Decorator Warehouse is no different. After careful consideration, and admittedly a few temper tantrums (yes with stomping and tears!), I have decided it is time to close the doors to Decorator Warehouse. Decorator Warehouse moved in January due to the sale of its building on High Street. Six weeks later, COVID-19 closed our new door and forever changed our business. The combination has proven to be too much. But, don’t cry for us!We have had an amazing eight years. The ride has been filled with laughter, adventure, and great opportunities. We hope we have inspired you to take chances and sometimes break the rules to find your happiness! We already have new things in the works and are excited about the next chapter.”

SteinMart recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has begun the process of closing stores, including Lexington’s only location in Woodhill on East New Circle Road.

Jameson Douglas, a new family owned fine menswear store, has opened in the Lansdowne Shoppes on Tates Creek Road.

Hello Burlington; bye bye Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Burlington Stores opened its second location in Lexington in the former Toys R Us space at South Park Shopping Center on Nicholasville Road as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced plans to close 63 stores, including the one on Nicholasville Road in South Park. The official closing date will be announced.

Small Biz Winners

Commerce Lexington Inc. recognized their Salute to Small Business Category Award winners during a week-long celebration leading up to the announcement of Churchill McGee as the 2020 Small Business of the Year.

