Lexington Arts and Books News – October 2020

Bobbie Ann is back

Kentucky Hall of Fame author Bobbie Ann Mason’s newest novel is Dear Ann.

Kentucky Book Festival goes virtual

The 2020 online Kentucky Book Festival features 60 authors, with programs beginning mid-September and continuing until November 14.

Lexington Philharmonic announces Encore Broadcast Series

Lexington Philharmonic, along with public radio station WEKU 88.9, announced five more archived LexPhil performances will air on radio and online every two weeks beginning October 3 through November 29, 2020.

I WAS HERE

Marjorie Guyon, Patrick Mitchell and Nikki Finney won an international design award for their I WAS HERE, an ‘on the street museum S HERE, an ‘on the street museum’ of archetypal Spirit Portraits.

Art at The MET

The new MET development at the corner of Midland and Third received its finishing touches last month, including several art pieces that honor the history of the East End neighborhood.

“Ode to the East End,” a poem by Frank X Walker was installed facing Midland.

Keaton Young completed a mural honoring African American jockeys.

Other pieces to be showcased at The MET include Black and White photographs of East End by Patrick J. Mitchell; a large wooden panel featuring historical and current East End streets by LaVon Williams; a bronze sculpture of Isaac Murphy by Stephen Johnson; East End community welcome sign by Denise Brown and Shauna M. Morgan; sculpture featuring historic East End women by Seth Tuska; and more.

Retrofitting the Retro

LexArts called for artists to create 3D artwork in any media suitable for Rediscover Southland, an 18 month outdoor exhibit that reinforces the musical heritage of the Southland neighborhood. Ten musically inspired sculptures by eight local artists have been placed along the new sidewalks installed on Southland Drive. Some pieces are permanent, others are available for purchase once the exhibit is over. The project was funded by the City of Lexington and federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

2020 Blues

By Kiptoo Tarus

2020 Blues welcomes you into the Southland area from Rosemont Garden. Made from one piece of wood, the piece was inspired by Picasso’s Old Guitarist. “When you look at his paintings you’ll see this guy, playing his guitar, and that imagery is what I used.”

Stryker

By Clifton Cox

Stryker, a new 10-foot tall stainless steel abstract sculpture created by Clifton Cox, is on display outside of Southland Bowling. Cox says, “Southland is where I grew up. I grew up in this bowling alley as a kid, my first job was at Donut Days. The name of it is Stryker, so it’s a perfect place next to the bowling alley.”

The piece, originally created in 1997 for UK’s campus, fits well with the theme of the exhibit. The sculpture resembles the spirit/essence of a preparation war dance, which fits with the theme of the exhibit.Originally built in 1997, the piece was a turning point for Cox as an artist, “I had decided then I was an artist, and that everything I create I’m going to treat like it is the last time I am going to work on a piece of art.”

‘Sat in Stone’

By Jeremy Colbert

‘Sat in Stone’ is inspired by music notes and the communication between the two different stones used. “Music notes have to work well together to produce a sound,” says Colbert. “It’s reflective of the times. We’re finding ourselves divided in some ways, we can’t seem to communicate, and we need to have a dialogue.”With four marble stones incorporated, the piece was created specifically for this exhibit.

