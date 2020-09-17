Lexington announces six in-person voting locations for 2020 election

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. announced six in-person voting locations for the upcoming fall election.

Lexington citizens will be able to vote early in-person from October 13 through November 2, and on Election Day, November 3, at these six locations:

Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.

Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road

Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way

Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road)

BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

“Like everything else, voting is a little different this year,” Gorton said. “Make your plans to vote, and vote early if you can.”

Blevins also recommended voting by absentee ballot. “You can drop an absentee ballot in the mail, or in one of our six new drop boxes,” Blevins said. The boxes are bright blue and are identified as a “Ballot Drop Box.”

All voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot this year. They are easy to obtain, but voters must apply by October 9 at govoteky.com.

Drop boxes will be located at the Tates Creek, Northside or Beaumont Branch libraries, at the Lexington Senior Center, and in front of the County Clerk Offices at 162 E. Main St. Blevins has not decided yet where the sixth box will be located.

Lexington Public Library will host extended early in-person voting at Beaumont, Northside, and Tates Creek Libraries from October 13 through November 2, in addition to Election Day voting on Tuesday, November 3. Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 am until 4 pm, and Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm.

Beaumont and Tates Creek Branches will close to the public and continue curbside service only. Northside Library will remain open to the public for in-person use while hosting poll stations. Eastside Library, which will not serve as a polling location, will continue to operate with limited capacity.

All locations will host secure absentee ballot return boxes while providing Curbside Service to library customers. Election polling locations will be managed and staffed by the Fayette County Clerk’s office.

