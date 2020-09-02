How to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Lexington, Ky 2020??

The 146th Kentucky Derby was rescheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020.

The Kentucky Derby has never looked so different, but that shouldn’t keep you from celebrating it the same way.

From Derby themed snacks and special watch events, we’ve compiled a sampling of ways to celebrate the postponed Kentucky Derby in Lexington, Ky for 2020.

Below is more information on how to watch the Kentucky Derby virtually.

EVENTS

Azur Restaurant & Patio invites you to sport your Derby best on Saturday, September 5. They will be giving away a $100 gift card for the best Derby hat. Reserve your Derby table now online.

Join Banners for a Kentucky Derby party with Derby themed craft cocktails for $7 each on Saturday, September 5 at 2 pm.

Base110 celebrates Kentucky Derby 2020 on Saturday, September 5 at 12 pm. Book a private tour to have a day of hats, horses, and bourbon.

Crossroads Lexington is hosting a Derby Watch Party in the parking lot on Saturday, September 5 at 5 pm.

The Elkhorn Tavern hosts a Kentucky Derby Watch Party with half off appetizers and other discounts on Saturday, September 5 at 2:30 pm.

Celebrate Derby Weekend at Graze Woodlands on September 3 through September 5, 2020 with a specially created menu for the event and 14 televisions all showing the races.

Jeff Ruby’s Derby Lunch Event is on Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5 at 12 pm. The culinary team has created a special menu featuring Jeff Ruby classics and Derby favorites. You can expect to see Country Ham & Biscuits, Kentucky Hot Brown, Steakhouse Burger, and our all-new Derby Prime Cheesesteak with Shaved Prime Ribeye, Truffle Cheese Fondue, Foie Gras Mousse, Wagyu Au Jus, and Fresh Italian Truffle.

Sedona Taphouse is hosting a watch party and amazing specials on Saturday, September 5 through Sunday, September 6 at 11 am.

Celebrate Derby Eve at The Windy Corner Market on Friday, September 4 at 6 pm.

World of Beer Lexington has a Derby Watch Party happening on Saturday, September 11 am.

DERBY THEMED TREATS



Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream has your Derby Party covered with Chocolate Bourbon Pie ice cream and Derby Part Sundae Packs. Available now for pre-order to pick up on Friday, September 4.

Donut Days Bakery created Derby themed iced cookies.

Dupree Catering offers a Derby Day Party Platter including a Kentucky cheese display, biscuits, roast beef tenderloin, mini hot brown puffs, and more. Serves 8-10 people. re-order by Wednesday, September 2. Deliveries and pick-ups will be on Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5.



La Bonne Vie has Derby Brunch Bundles available for pre-order. Includes triple berry mimosa bar, deviled eggs, quiche, muffins, and more.

Le Fromage Boards has special cheese boards for the Derby, pickup/delivery for Thursday or Friday. Call, email, or direct message on social media to order.



Celebrate the races from the comfort of your home with a Take-Home Derby Dinner from Lockbox. Pre-order ends on Thursday, September 3 at 6 pm.

Derby week has arrived and Martine’s Pastries will offer sugar cookies dressed for the occasion. Limited edition, preo-rder is recommended, call or email.

The Mousetrap is offering a special Kentucky Derby menu with a charcuterie tray, cocktail shrimp tray, relish tray, pimento cheese tray and a party roll tray.

OV- Old Vine Bistro will have a family style hot brown served with salad, bread, and house-made dessert for $49.

Sorella Gelateria offers Derby themed flavors of fresh gelato and sorbet (with fun names like “No Fans At All” and “Bring Your Own Mask” available in pints and custom cups. Email [email protected] or private message on FB to order by Friday, September 4 at 10 am. Pickup will be the same day 4-7 pm.

HOW TO WATCH



The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC, coverage begins on Saturday, September 5 2:30 pm. Times are subject to change. It will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 pm ET.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, September 4.

