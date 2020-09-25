Churchill McGee named 2020 Small Business of the Year

Commerce Lexington Inc. Salute to Small Business Virtual Awards at Lunch, recognized our community’s top small businesses in variety of categories.

Churchill McGee was named the 2020 Small Business of the Year. The company was chosen from four different category winners; Business Success, Minority Business, Nonprofit, and the Legacy Award. Churchill McGee also won the Business Success Award category.

In 2003, Churchill McGee was established by Nathan Churchill and Patrick McGee to perform general contracting, construction management, and design-build services for new commercial build projects and commercial fit-up projects. Since then, the company has completed hundreds of projects over the past 17 years in the office, retail, restaurant/hospitality, healthcare, institutional, and historic industries.

Through its Give Back program, Churchill McGee has invested over $300,000 since 2003 and volunteered hundreds of hours to community organizations. This year, the company completed a 4,000-square foot community building on its own property that includes a gym and meeting space for community groups to utilize. In addition, its Dream Lottery program funds a dream of one employee each year.

Commerce Lexington Inc. began its small business awards program in 1986, recognizing 89 outstanding small businesses and nonprofit organizations since it began.

Category winners include:

The Minority Business Award 2020 winner is ​Elaine Allen, LLC.

The Business Success Award 2020 winner is Churchill McGee.

The Entrepreneur Award 2020 winner is AU Associates, Inc.

The Nonprofit Community ​Impact Award 2020 winner is CASA of Lexington.

